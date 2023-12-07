Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Bell Centre. Looking to bet on Dubois' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 16:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Dubois has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dubois has a point in nine of 22 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Dubois has an assist in five of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dubois' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 3 11 Points 4 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

