The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Pierre-Luc Dubois light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

Dubois has scored one goal on the power play.

Dubois averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 14:20 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

