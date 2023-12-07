Will Pierre-Luc Dubois Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 7?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Pierre-Luc Dubois light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Dubois stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).
- Dubois has scored one goal on the power play.
- Dubois averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Dubois recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|14:20
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Kings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
