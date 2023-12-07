The Los Angeles Kings, Phillip Danault included, will play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Danault in that upcoming Kings-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Danault has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Danault has a point in 11 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Danault has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Danault's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Danault Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 3 15 Points 1 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

