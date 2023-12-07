When the Anaheim Ducks play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, will Max Jones find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Jones has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Jones has no points on the power play.

Jones' shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 13:03 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:10 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:35 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

