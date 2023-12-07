Should you wager on Matt Roy to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:43 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:32 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:31 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:08 Home L 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

