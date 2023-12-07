For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, is Leo Carlsson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play, Carlsson has accumulated three goals and three assists.

Carlsson averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 20:44 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 2-0

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

