For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, is Leo Carlsson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

  • In six of 17 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Carlsson has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • Carlsson averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 20:44 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 2-0

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

