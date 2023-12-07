LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 106-103 win against the Suns, James had 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals.

In this article, we dig into James' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.7 24.8 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 6.5 Assists 7.5 6.6 7.1 PRA -- 38.9 38.4 PR -- 32.3 31.3 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



LeBron James Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, James has made 9.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 21.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 21.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 113.4 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 27.5 assists per game.

The Pelicans give up 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 29 21 6 6 0 1 0 2/4/2023 40 27 9 6 1 0 0 11/2/2022 40 20 10 8 0 2 0

