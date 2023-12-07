T-Mobile Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) and New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) will go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Jonas Valanciunas are players to watch for the Lakers and Pelicans, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, truTV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their previous game versus the Suns, 106-103, on Tuesday. LeBron James led the way with 31 points, and also had eight rebounds and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
LeBron James 31 8 11 5 0 2
Anthony Davis 27 15 1 0 2 0
Austin Reaves 20 6 2 0 0 3

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Davis averages 23 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 53.4% of shots from the field.
  • James is averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.
  • D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
  • Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.9% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Christian Wood's numbers on the season are 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Anthony Davis 24.1 13.6 2.8 1.4 2.1 0
LeBron James 24.8 6.5 7.1 1.5 0.5 2.4
D'Angelo Russell 14.3 3.1 6.4 1.2 0.4 2.3
Austin Reaves 14.5 4.1 4.3 0.8 0.1 1.1
Taurean Prince 7.9 3 1.9 0.9 0.3 1.5

