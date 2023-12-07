Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 7
T-Mobile Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) and New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) will go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Jonas Valanciunas are players to watch for the Lakers and Pelicans, respectively.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, truTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers won their previous game versus the Suns, 106-103, on Tuesday. LeBron James led the way with 31 points, and also had eight rebounds and 11 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|31
|8
|11
|5
|0
|2
|Anthony Davis
|27
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Austin Reaves
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis averages 23 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 53.4% of shots from the field.
- James is averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.9% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Christian Wood's numbers on the season are 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.
Watch Davis, Brandon Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|24.1
|13.6
|2.8
|1.4
|2.1
|0
|LeBron James
|24.8
|6.5
|7.1
|1.5
|0.5
|2.4
|D'Angelo Russell
|14.3
|3.1
|6.4
|1.2
|0.4
|2.3
|Austin Reaves
|14.5
|4.1
|4.3
|0.8
|0.1
|1.1
|Taurean Prince
|7.9
|3
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|1.5
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.