T-Mobile Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) and New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) will go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Jonas Valanciunas are players to watch for the Lakers and Pelicans, respectively.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their previous game versus the Suns, 106-103, on Tuesday. LeBron James led the way with 31 points, and also had eight rebounds and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 31 8 11 5 0 2 Anthony Davis 27 15 1 0 2 0 Austin Reaves 20 6 2 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 23 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 53.4% of shots from the field.

James is averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.9% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Wood's numbers on the season are 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Watch Davis, Brandon Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 24.1 13.6 2.8 1.4 2.1 0 LeBron James 24.8 6.5 7.1 1.5 0.5 2.4 D'Angelo Russell 14.3 3.1 6.4 1.2 0.4 2.3 Austin Reaves 14.5 4.1 4.3 0.8 0.1 1.1 Taurean Prince 7.9 3 1.9 0.9 0.3 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.