Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 27.5 points prop bet over/under set for Davis on Thursday is 4.5 more than his scoring average on the season (23).

His per-game rebound average of 12.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (2.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 24.7 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.8 less than his over/under on Thursday (27.5).

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.

James has picked up 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -179)

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 16.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.2 more than Thursday's over/under.

Russell averages 6.5 assists, 1.0 more than Thursday's over/under.

Russell's 2.2 three-pointers made per game is 0.7 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Ingram on Thursday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 23.7.

His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Ingram's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

Ingram, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +102)

Jonas Valanciunas' 14.2 points per game average is 0.7 points more than Thursday's over/under.

He has pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (10.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.