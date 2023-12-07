How to Watch the Lakers vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and truTV.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT, truTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.
- The Lakers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 14th.
- The 112.2 points per game the Lakers average are only 1.2 fewer points than the Pelicans give up (113.4).
- Los Angeles has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers post 113.3 points per game at home, compared to 111.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- Los Angeles is ceding 106.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (119.5).
- The Lakers are making 9.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging in road games (10.1). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.7% when playing at home and 33.3% in away games.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Abductor
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Heel
