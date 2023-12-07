The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and truTV.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.

The Lakers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 14th.

The 112.2 points per game the Lakers average are only 1.2 fewer points than the Pelicans give up (113.4).

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers post 113.3 points per game at home, compared to 111.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Los Angeles is ceding 106.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (119.5).

The Lakers are making 9.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging in road games (10.1). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.7% when playing at home and 33.3% in away games.

