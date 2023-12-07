Lakers vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - December 7
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on Thursday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena, with the opening tip at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Lakers enter this contest after a 106-103 win over the Suns on Tuesday. In the win, LeBron James paced the Lakers with 31 points.
Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.0
|1.0
|3.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Questionable (Calf)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT and truTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-1.5
|229.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.