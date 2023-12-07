The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 10 times.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 11 out of the 14 games, or 78.6%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Los Angeles has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 54.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 45.5% 112.2 226.8 113 226.4 228.4 Pelicans 9 40.9% 114.6 226.8 113.4 226.4 227.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over four times.

Los Angeles owns the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.455) as it does in road games.

The Lakers record 112.2 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 113.4 the Pelicans give up.

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Lakers and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 10-12 7-7 9-13 Pelicans 13-9 10-4 10-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Lakers Pelicans 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 113 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.