Lakers vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|229.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 10 times.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 11 out of the 14 games, or 78.6%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 54.5% chance to win.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|45.5%
|112.2
|226.8
|113
|226.4
|228.4
|Pelicans
|9
|40.9%
|114.6
|226.8
|113.4
|226.4
|227.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over four times.
- Los Angeles owns the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.455) as it does in road games.
- The Lakers record 112.2 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 113.4 the Pelicans give up.
- Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|10-12
|7-7
|9-13
|Pelicans
|13-9
|10-4
|10-12
Lakers vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Lakers
|Pelicans
|112.2
|114.6
|20
|13
|6-2
|10-3
|7-1
|9-4
|113
|113.4
|15
|18
|7-5
|9-2
|10-2
|9-2
