The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and truTV.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Lakers (-1.5)

Lakers (-1.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 TV: TNT, truTV

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 23 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the field.

LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 16.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Austin Reaves posts 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Christian Wood puts up 7 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.

Zion Williamson is putting up 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is making 56.9% of his shots from the floor.

Herbert Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Pelicans are getting 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this year.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Lakers Pelicans 112.2 Points Avg. 114.6 113 Points Allowed Avg. 113.4 48.1% Field Goal % 48.1% 33.5% Three Point % 35.7%

