The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) face the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Pelicans 112

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.7)

Lakers (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

The Pelicans' .591 ATS win percentage (13-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .455 mark (10-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (7-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than New Orleans (10-4) does as the underdog (71.4%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (40.9% of the time) than New Orleans (45.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 11-3, a better mark than the Pelicans have put up (9-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

So far this season, the Lakers are scoring 112.2 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 113 points per contest (16th-ranked).

This season, Los Angeles is pulling down 44.1 boards per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 45 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Lakers are dishing out 26.1 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

This season, Los Angeles is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers have been struggling when it comes to threes this year, ranking worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (9.9) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33.5%).

