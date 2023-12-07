Player prop bet options for Adrian Kempe, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has scored 23 points in 22 games (eight goals and 15 assists).

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 2 2 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 7 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 3

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kevin Fiala is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 1 1 4 at Ducks Nov. 24 2 0 2 4

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Trevor Moore has 12 goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 5 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 1 0 1 3 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 2 0 2 2 at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Suzuki has totaled seven goals and 14 assists in 25 games for Montreal, good for 21 points.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Cole Caufield has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with seven goals and 13 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1

