Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Canadiens on December 7, 2023
Player prop bet options for Adrian Kempe, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has scored 23 points in 22 games (eight goals and 15 assists).
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Kevin Fiala is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) to the team.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
Trevor Moore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Trevor Moore has 12 goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.
Moore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Suzuki has totaled seven goals and 14 assists in 25 games for Montreal, good for 21 points.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Cole Caufield has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with seven goals and 13 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
