The Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) will aim to extend a 10-game road win streak when they face the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 78.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (11-3).

Los Angeles has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Los Angeles' 22 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Kings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kings vs. Canadiens Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 85 (6th) Goals 70 (25th) 51 (1st) Goals Allowed 87 (24th) 15 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (17th) 8 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (31st)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Los Angeles has gone 7-2-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles hit the over in three of its last 10 games.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings' 85 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

The Kings have given up the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 51 (only 2.3 per game).

Their +34 goal differential is top in the league.

