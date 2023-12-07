Kings vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) will aim to extend a 10-game road win streak when they face the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 78.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (11-3).
- Los Angeles has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.
- Los Angeles' 22 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Kings vs Canadiens Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|85 (6th)
|Goals
|70 (25th)
|51 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|87 (24th)
|15 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (17th)
|8 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (31st)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Los Angeles has gone 7-2-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Los Angeles hit the over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings' 85 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Kings have given up the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 51 (only 2.3 per game).
- Their +34 goal differential is top in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.