You should watch Adrian Kempe and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Thursday, when the Los Angeles Kings play the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Players to Watch

Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (23 points), via amassed eight goals and 15 assists.

Kevin Fiala has picked up 21 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.

Anze Kopitar's total of 21 points is via 10 goals and 11 assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-0-2. He has conceded 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 131 saves with an .873% save percentage (64th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Suzuki has recorded 14 assists and seven goals in 25 games. That's good for 21 points.

Montreal's Cole Caufield has posted 20 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 13 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 2-3-0 record this season, with an .886 save percentage (53rd in the league). In 5 games, he has 147 saves, and has given up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.86 Goals Scored 2.8 27th 2nd 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 5th 33 Shots 28.5 28th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 33.9 30th 18th 19.23% Power Play % 17.78% 22nd 3rd 88.41% Penalty Kill % 73.4% 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.