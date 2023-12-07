Kings vs. Canadiens December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
You should watch Adrian Kempe and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Thursday, when the Los Angeles Kings play the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-225)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSW,ESPN+
Kings Players to Watch
- Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (23 points), via amassed eight goals and 15 assists.
- Kevin Fiala has picked up 21 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.
- Anze Kopitar's total of 21 points is via 10 goals and 11 assists.
- Pheonix Copley's record is 4-0-2. He has conceded 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 131 saves with an .873% save percentage (64th in league).
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Montreal's Suzuki has recorded 14 assists and seven goals in 25 games. That's good for 21 points.
- Montreal's Cole Caufield has posted 20 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists.
- This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 13 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 18.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 2-3-0 record this season, with an .886 save percentage (53rd in the league). In 5 games, he has 147 saves, and has given up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average).
Kings vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|2nd
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2.8
|27th
|2nd
|2.32
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|5th
|33
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|2nd
|26.9
|Shots Allowed
|33.9
|30th
|18th
|19.23%
|Power Play %
|17.78%
|22nd
|3rd
|88.41%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.4%
|29th
