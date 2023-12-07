The Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) bring a 10-game road win streak into a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

The Kings' offense has totaled 34 goals over their past 10 games, while allowing 19 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in four power-play goals (16.0%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Kings 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)

Kings (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are 15-4-3 overall and 1-3-4 in overtime contests.

Los Angeles is 4-1-1 (nine points) in its six games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Kings scored just one goal, they lost.

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Kings are 14-0-3 in the 17 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 31 points).

In the nine games when Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal, it has an 8-1-0 record (16 points).

In the 15 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 9-3-3 (21 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-1-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.86 Goals Scored 2.8 27th 2nd 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 5th 33 Shots 28.5 28th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 33.9 30th 18th 19.23% Power Play % 17.78% 23rd 2nd 88.41% Penalty Kill % 73.4% 29th

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

