Thursday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) and the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) at Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec. The Kings are -225 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Canadiens (+180) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Kings vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Los Angeles' 22 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

The Kings are 11-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Canadiens have been made the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles has put together a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

Montreal has yet to win as the underdog with odds of +180 or longer on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 3.40 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.40 1.90 4 16.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 4-5-1 6.3 2.70 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.70 3.60 2 6.9% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

