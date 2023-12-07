How to Watch the Kings vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Having won 10 in a row on the road, the Los Angeles Kings play at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Kings attempt to hold off the Canadiens on BSW and ESPN+.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Canadiens Additional Info
Kings vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|Canadiens
|4-0 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 51 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Kings' 85 total goals (3.9 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|22
|8
|15
|23
|5
|7
|100%
|Anze Kopitar
|22
|10
|11
|21
|7
|9
|55.7%
|Kevin Fiala
|22
|6
|15
|21
|17
|9
|30.8%
|Trevor Moore
|22
|12
|9
|21
|8
|12
|18.8%
|Quinton Byfield
|22
|6
|12
|18
|1
|10
|41.2%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have conceded 87 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 70 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|25
|7
|14
|21
|18
|12
|54.9%
|Cole Caufield
|25
|7
|13
|20
|8
|10
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|25
|5
|13
|18
|27
|8
|-
|Sean Monahan
|25
|8
|7
|15
|12
|11
|57%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
