Having won 10 in a row on the road, the Los Angeles Kings play at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Kings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kings vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Kings Canadiens 4-0 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 51 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Kings' 85 total goals (3.9 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 22 8 15 23 5 7 100% Anze Kopitar 22 10 11 21 7 9 55.7% Kevin Fiala 22 6 15 21 17 9 30.8% Trevor Moore 22 12 9 21 8 12 18.8% Quinton Byfield 22 6 12 18 1 10 41.2%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have conceded 87 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 70 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

Canadiens Key Players