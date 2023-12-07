Going into a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3), the Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 at Bell Centre.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body David Savard D Out Hand Chris Wideman D Out Back Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 85 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

They have a league-best goal differential at +34.

Canadiens Season Insights

With 70 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

Montreal has given up 87 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 24th in the league.

Their -17 goal differential is 28th in the league.

