Going into a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3), the Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 at Bell Centre.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back
Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Carey Price G Out Knee
Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body
David Savard D Out Hand
Chris Wideman D Out Back
Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body
Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Arena: Bell Centre

Kings Season Insights

  • The Kings' 85 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
  • They have a league-best goal differential at +34.

Canadiens Season Insights

  • With 70 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
  • Montreal has given up 87 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 24th in the league.
  • Their -17 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Kings vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kings (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6.5

