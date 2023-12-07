The Los Angeles Kings, including Kevin Fiala, take the ice Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fiala's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:17 on the ice per game.

Fiala has scored a goal in five of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fiala has a point in 15 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Fiala has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Fiala hits the over on his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Fiala Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 3 21 Points 2 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

