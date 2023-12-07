On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jordan Spence going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:39 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:08 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.