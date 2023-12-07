Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 7?
When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, will Jakob Silfverberg light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Silfverberg stats and insights
- In one of 24 games this season, Silfverberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Silfverberg averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|10:17
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.