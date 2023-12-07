The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 24 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:11 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:30 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.