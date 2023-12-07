For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, is Ilya Lyubushkin a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

