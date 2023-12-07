The Anaheim Ducks, Frank Vatrano included, will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Vatrano intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Frank Vatrano vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 18:19 on the ice per game.

Vatrano has a goal in nine games this season out of 25 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Vatrano has a point in 15 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Vatrano has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Vatrano's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -29 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 3 23 Points 3 14 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

