For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, is Frank Vatrano a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

In nine of 25 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:03 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 17:05 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

