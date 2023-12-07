Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Blackhawks on December 7, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Connor Bedard, Frank Vatrano and others in the Chicago Blackhawks-Anaheim Ducks matchup at United Center on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Vatrano has collected 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|8
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Ryan Strome's three goals and 14 assists add up to 17 points this season.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Bedard is Chicago's top contributor with 20 points. He has 11 goals and nine assists this season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.