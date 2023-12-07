Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Connor Bedard, Frank Vatrano and others in the Chicago Blackhawks-Anaheim Ducks matchup at United Center on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Vatrano has collected 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 28 0 1 1 8 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 4

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Ryan Strome's three goals and 14 assists add up to 17 points this season.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Bedard is Chicago's top contributor with 20 points. He has 11 goals and nine assists this season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 5 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Jets Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 1 0 1 2

