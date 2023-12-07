The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1, on a four-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at United Center. The matchup on Thursday, December 7 begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blackhawks (-110) Ducks (-110) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won eight of the 21 games, or 38.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

Anaheim has gone 8-14, a 36.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 24 games this season.

Ducks vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Blackhawks Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 59 (30th) Goals 68 (28th) 88 (27th) Goals Allowed 87 (24th) 8 (29th) Power Play Goals 18 (11th) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Anaheim went 4-6-0 against the spread and 1-9-0 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has gone over the total six times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 1.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.4 goals.

The Ducks' 68 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.

The Ducks have given up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.

They have a -19 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

