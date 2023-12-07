Ducks vs. Blackhawks December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Ryan Strome and Philipp Kurashev are two of the best players to watch when the Anaheim Ducks play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Ducks (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: NBCS-CHI,BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+
Ducks Players to Watch
- Frank Vatrano is one of Anaheim's top contributors with 23 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up nine assists this season.
- Mason McTavish has picked up 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 11 assists.
- Strome's 17 points this season are via three goals and 14 assists.
- Lukas Dostal (5-4-0) has a goals against average of 4.3 on the season. His .878% save percentage ranks 60th in the NHL.
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Connor Bedard's 11 goals and nine assists in 24 matchups give him 20 points on the season.
- Jason Dickinson is a key contributor for Chicago, with 13 total points this season. In 24 contests, he has scored eight goals and provided five assists.
- This season, Kurashev has four goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 13.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-8-1 on the season, giving up 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 306 saves with an .884% save percentage (56th in the league).
Ducks vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Ducks Rank
|Ducks AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|28th
|2.72
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|30th
|25th
|3.48
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|30th
|23rd
|29.6
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|24th
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|26th
|11th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|10.67%
|29th
|15th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.36%
|26th
