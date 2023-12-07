Ryan Strome and Philipp Kurashev are two of the best players to watch when the Anaheim Ducks play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is one of Anaheim's top contributors with 23 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up nine assists this season.

Mason McTavish has picked up 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 11 assists.

Strome's 17 points this season are via three goals and 14 assists.

Lukas Dostal (5-4-0) has a goals against average of 4.3 on the season. His .878% save percentage ranks 60th in the NHL.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard's 11 goals and nine assists in 24 matchups give him 20 points on the season.

Jason Dickinson is a key contributor for Chicago, with 13 total points this season. In 24 contests, he has scored eight goals and provided five assists.

This season, Kurashev has four goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 13.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-8-1 on the season, giving up 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 306 saves with an .884% save percentage (56th in the league).

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 25th 3.48 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 23rd 29.6 Shots 27.6 30th 24th 31.8 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 10.67% 29th 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 74.36% 26th

