The Anaheim Ducks (10-15) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1, losers of four straight) at United Center. The contest on Thursday, December 7 begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

In the last 10 contests for the Ducks, their offense has put up 21 goals while their defense has given up 43 (they have a 1-9-0 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with seven goals (24.1% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+100)

Blackhawks (+100) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have finished 4-0-4 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 10-15.

Anaheim is 5-6-0 (10 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Ducks scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Anaheim has lost all five games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks are 10-3-0 in the 13 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 20 points).

In the eight games when Anaheim has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 2-6-0 record (four points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Anaheim is 2-8-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 7-4-0 (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 25th 3.48 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 23rd 29.6 Shots 27.6 30th 24th 31.8 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 10.67% 29th 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 74.36% 26th

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

