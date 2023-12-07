Ducks vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Anaheim Ducks (10-15) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1, losers of four straight) at United Center. The contest on Thursday, December 7 begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
In the last 10 contests for the Ducks, their offense has put up 21 goals while their defense has given up 43 (they have a 1-9-0 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with seven goals (24.1% conversion rate).
Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.
Ducks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have finished 4-0-4 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 10-15.
- Anaheim is 5-6-0 (10 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Ducks scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Anaheim has lost all five games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Ducks are 10-3-0 in the 13 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 20 points).
- In the eight games when Anaheim has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 2-6-0 record (four points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Anaheim is 2-8-0 (four points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 7-4-0 (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Ducks Rank
|Ducks AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|28th
|2.72
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|30th
|25th
|3.48
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|30th
|23rd
|29.6
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|24th
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|26th
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|10.67%
|29th
|15th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.36%
|26th
Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
