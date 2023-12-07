Thursday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) and the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Ducks are -120 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Blackhawks (+100) in the game, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 16 of 24 games this season.

The Ducks have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 29.2%, of those games.

Anaheim has been a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

Chicago has gone 7-17 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.5 2.1 4.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 2.1 4.3 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-6 4-5-1 6.4 2.3 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.3 3.8 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.