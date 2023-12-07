Having lost four in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to watch the Blackhawks and the Ducks square off.

Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Ducks vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 87 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the league.

With 68 goals (2.7 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 25 14 9 23 7 17 40% Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57% Ryan Strome 24 3 14 17 13 13 36.9% Troy Terry 25 5 9 14 19 17 50% Pavel Mintyukov 25 1 12 13 10 6 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The Blackhawks rank 30th in the NHL with 59 goals scored (2.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 23 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players