How to Watch the Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Having lost four in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.
NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to watch the Blackhawks and the Ducks square off.
Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have conceded 87 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the league.
- With 68 goals (2.7 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|25
|14
|9
|23
|7
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|24
|3
|14
|17
|13
|13
|36.9%
|Troy Terry
|25
|5
|9
|14
|19
|17
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|25
|1
|12
|13
|10
|6
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.
- The Blackhawks rank 30th in the NHL with 59 goals scored (2.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 23 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|24
|11
|9
|20
|18
|21
|41.1%
|Jason Dickinson
|24
|8
|5
|13
|10
|16
|46.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|18
|4
|9
|13
|6
|9
|50%
|Nick Foligno
|24
|4
|8
|12
|9
|20
|48.1%
|Ryan Donato
|24
|4
|6
|10
|11
|19
|41.1%
