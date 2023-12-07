Currently, the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) have four players on the injury report, including Mason McTavish, in their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) at United Center on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Mason McTavish C Out Upper Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Season Insights

Anaheim ranks 28th in the league with 68 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Its -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 59 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Chicago has conceded 88 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in the league.

Their -29 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-125) Blackhawks (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.