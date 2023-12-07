The Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty included, will play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Doughty's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Drew Doughty vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:37 per game on the ice, is +13.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has a point in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Doughty has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 50% that Doughty goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Doughty Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 3 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

