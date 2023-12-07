D'Angelo Russell could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Russell, in his most recent time out, had eight points and five assists in a 106-103 win over the Suns.

Below we will dive into Russell's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.7 14.3 Rebounds -- 3.3 3.1 Assists 5.5 6.5 6.4 PRA -- 26.5 23.8 PR -- 20 17.4 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.3



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Pelicans

Russell has taken 13.1 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 15.2% and 15.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Russell is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Russell's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.

The Pelicans are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.4 points per game.

The Pelicans allow 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have given up 27.5 per game, 24th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 33 17 5 3 3 2 2 2/15/2023 28 21 2 7 3 0 1 1/25/2023 39 19 3 5 3 0 2 12/28/2022 38 27 3 4 2 0 2

