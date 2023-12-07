The Los Angeles Lakers, Cameron Reddish included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 5, Reddish put up four points in a 106-103 win versus the Suns.

In this article, we break down Reddish's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.0 9.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.8 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 10.8 13.1 PR -- 9.7 11.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Reddish's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Reddish Insights vs. the Pelicans

Reddish is responsible for taking 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.8 per game.

Reddish's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Pelicans are the 17th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.4 points per contest.

The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, allowing 27.5 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Reddish vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 26 11 1 0 0 0 0 3/12/2023 26 11 4 3 0 0 0 3/1/2023 24 13 3 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.