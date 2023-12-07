The Anaheim Ducks, Cam Fowler included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Fowler in the Ducks-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Fowler vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 24:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -13).

Fowler has a goal in two of 25 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Fowler has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Fowler has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fowler's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

Fowler has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fowler Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-29).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 3 12 Points 0 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.