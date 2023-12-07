On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Cam Fowler going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Fowler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Fowler's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 29:56 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:06 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:28 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:14 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:21 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

