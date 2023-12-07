On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Brock McGinn going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

McGinn has zero points on the power play.

McGinn averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

