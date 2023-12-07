On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Brock McGinn going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • McGinn has zero points on the power play.
  • McGinn averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

