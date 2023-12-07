Will Brock McGinn Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 7?
On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Brock McGinn going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
McGinn stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- McGinn has zero points on the power play.
- McGinn averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
