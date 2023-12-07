Will Brett Leason score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Leason has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

Leason has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:43 Home L 5-4 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 8-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:00 Home L 3-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 2-0

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

