Will Blake Lizotte light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

Lizotte has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 7:58 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:57 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 14:27 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 9:46 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

