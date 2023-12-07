Will Blake Lizotte Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 7?
Will Blake Lizotte light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Lizotte stats and insights
- Lizotte has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
- Lizotte has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Lizotte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|7:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|9:46
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-4
Kings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
