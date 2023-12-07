Ducks vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at home on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the past 10 outings for the Ducks (1-9-0), their offense has put up 21 goals while their defense has conceded 43 goals. They have registered 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (24.1%).
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey game.
Ducks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Blackhawks vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Blackhawks vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
|Blackhawks vs Ducks Player Props
|How to Watch Blackhawks vs Ducks
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 10-15 record this season and are 4-0-4 in contests that have needed overtime.
- In the 11 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.
- This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in six games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win all five games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Ducks have scored more than two goals 13 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (10-3-0).
- This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games has a record of 2-6-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-8-0 (four points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Blackhawks Rank
|Blackhawks AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|30th
|2.46
|Goals Scored
|2.72
|28th
|30th
|3.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|30th
|27.6
|Shots
|29.6
|23rd
|26th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|24th
|29th
|10.67%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|12th
|26th
|74.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.