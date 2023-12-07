The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at home on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

In the past 10 outings for the Ducks (1-9-0), their offense has put up 21 goals while their defense has conceded 43 goals. They have registered 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (24.1%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (-110)

Blackhawks (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 10-15 record this season and are 4-0-4 in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 11 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in six games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all five games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 13 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (10-3-0).

This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games has a record of 2-6-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-8-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Blackhawks Rank Blackhawks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 30th 2.46 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 30th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 30th 27.6 Shots 29.6 23rd 26th 32.5 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 29th 10.67% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 26th 74.36% Penalty Kill % 80% 15th

Ducks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

