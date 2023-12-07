Can we expect Benoit-Olivier Groulx finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through 17 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Groulx has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:19 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-1

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

