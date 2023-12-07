Austin Reaves could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Reaves, in his previous game (December 5 win against the Suns), put up 20 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Reaves' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.0 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.1 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.3 PRA -- 23.3 22.9 PR -- 18.7 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Pelicans

Reaves has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 12.2% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103 per game, most among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pelicans have given up 113.4 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the league.

The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 23rd in the league, allowing 27.5 per game.

Allowing 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 29 14 4 5 3 0 1 2/15/2023 22 5 2 3 1 0 0 11/2/2022 34 7 0 2 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.