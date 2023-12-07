Anze Kopitar will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens meet on Thursday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Kopitar in the Kings-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anze Kopitar vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar has averaged 19:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 17 of 22 games this year, Kopitar has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kopitar has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 22 games played.

The implied probability that Kopitar goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kopitar has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 3 21 Points 2 10 Goals 2 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.