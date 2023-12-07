Will Alex Laferriere Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Alex Laferriere going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Laferriere stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Laferriere has zero points on the power play.
- Laferriere's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Laferriere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
