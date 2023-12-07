The Anaheim Ducks, with Alex Killorn, take the ice Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Killorn's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alex Killorn vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn has averaged 17:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Killorn has a goal in two of 15 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 15 games this year, Killorn has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Killorn has an assist in four of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Killorn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Killorn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -29 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 15 Games 2 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

