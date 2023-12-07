Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 7?
Can we anticipate Alex Killorn finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Killorn stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Killorn averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Killorn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|20:17
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:45
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
