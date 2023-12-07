Can we anticipate Alex Killorn finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Killorn averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 20:17 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:45 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:26 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:53 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

